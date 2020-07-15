All apartments in North Miami
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

70 Northwest 128th Street

70 Northwest 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL 33168
Overbrook Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
70 Northwest 128th Street, Miami, FL 33168 - 4 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Single family 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom house in North Miami with large enclosed backyard. Pets okay 20 lbs or less. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $4750 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10871187. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3578728 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Northwest 128th Street have any available units?
70 Northwest 128th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami, FL.
Is 70 Northwest 128th Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Northwest 128th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Northwest 128th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Northwest 128th Street is pet friendly.
Does 70 Northwest 128th Street offer parking?
No, 70 Northwest 128th Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 Northwest 128th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Northwest 128th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Northwest 128th Street have a pool?
No, 70 Northwest 128th Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Northwest 128th Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Northwest 128th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Northwest 128th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Northwest 128th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Northwest 128th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Northwest 128th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
