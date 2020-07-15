Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

70 Northwest 128th Street, Miami, FL 33168 - 4 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Single family 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom house in North Miami with large enclosed backyard. Pets okay 20 lbs or less. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $4750 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10871187. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3578728 ]