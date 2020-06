Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna

Breathtaking, unobstructed water and skyline views from sunrise to sunset! This bright and modern, 2 bedroom/2 bath unit features a large balcony, high impact windows and sliding doors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 renovated bathrooms and a new A/C. The unit also comes with 1 Assigned covered parking space (additional parking available) The Building features a community Pool, Sauna, Gym, Club Room and Library. Available after July 15th 2020.