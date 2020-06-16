2450 NE 135th St

Amenities

Enjoy the refreshing bay breeze and stunning water views from your balcony and from all rooms/windows. Beautifully upgraded 2bed/2bath corner unit with Amazing Biscayne Bay and city views. Features include impact windows, 1 assigned covered parking, ceramic floors throughout, Large living/dining area great for entertaining, open kitchen with Granite countertops, modern cabinets,stainless steel appliances, includes a wine cooler and more. Secure and well-managed building with pool & exercise room. Laundry room on the same floor. Conveniently located in North Miami, close to beaches, shopping, Restaurants, Natural trail through Arch Creek Nature Reserve, Bike Paths, FIU, and A+ rated Schools. Video Available.