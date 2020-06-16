All apartments in North Miami
Find more places like 2450 NE 135th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:02 AM

2450 NE 135th St

2450 Northeast 135th Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2450 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181
Arch Creek East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Enjoy the refreshing bay breeze and stunning water views from your balcony and from all rooms/windows. Beautifully upgraded 2bed/2bath corner unit with Amazing Biscayne Bay and city views. Features include impact windows, 1 assigned covered parking, ceramic floors throughout, Large living/dining area great for entertaining, open kitchen with Granite countertops, modern cabinets,stainless steel appliances, includes a wine cooler and more. Secure and well-managed building with pool & exercise room. Laundry room on the same floor. Conveniently located in North Miami, close to beaches, shopping, Restaurants, Natural trail through Arch Creek Nature Reserve, Bike Paths, FIU, and A+ rated Schools. Video Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 NE 135th St have any available units?
2450 NE 135th St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2450 NE 135th St have?
Some of 2450 NE 135th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 NE 135th St currently offering any rent specials?
2450 NE 135th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 NE 135th St pet-friendly?
No, 2450 NE 135th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 2450 NE 135th St offer parking?
Yes, 2450 NE 135th St does offer parking.
Does 2450 NE 135th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 NE 135th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 NE 135th St have a pool?
Yes, 2450 NE 135th St has a pool.
Does 2450 NE 135th St have accessible units?
No, 2450 NE 135th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 NE 135th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 NE 135th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 NE 135th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 NE 135th St does not have units with air conditioning.
