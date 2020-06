Amenities

Beautiful condo, amazing views, completely remodeled and ready for you to experience Miami living at its finest! Condo has the option to a 30 ft boat dock, covered parking, guest parking inside the building, pool, sauna, gym. Location is perfect! Near shopping centers, restaurants, home depot, FIU North Campus is 10 minutes away. Area is up and coming! Contact listing agent for more information. ONLY 1st MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN. VIRTUAL VIDEO AVAILABLE.