2020 NE 135th St

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This gorgeous and nicely renovated unit is overlooking to the Keystone Canal. The units has a very comfortable layout. The building is well managed. Boat Dock spaces maybe available for rent for residents. The car parking is in a gated and secured area. The building is walking distance to a natural reserve: Arch Creek park. It is also walking distance to publicly open FIU North Miami Campus. The building is conveniently located, close to Aventura and Bal Harbour areas. There are many shopping places at the vicinity: Publix, Wholefoods, Target, Costco, Ross, TJMax etc. Also there are many good restaurants at the vicinity. You will love this neighborhood.