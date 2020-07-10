Amenities

1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1023 SQFT) unit located on the 4th floor. Bldg has laundry room. Pet welcome 20 lbs max. Association approval 2 weeks. RENT INCLUDES trash. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $4,000 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10884030. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3604744 ]