Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1800 Sans Souci Boulevard

1800 Sans Souci Boulevard · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181
Sans Souci Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1023 SQFT) unit located on the 4th floor. Bldg has laundry room. Pet welcome 20 lbs max. Association approval 2 weeks. RENT INCLUDES trash. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $4,000 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10884030. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3604744 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard have any available units?
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Sans Souci Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
