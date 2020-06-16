1647 NE 124th Ln

Amenities

microwave internet access refrigerator

Hello THIS IS A Month to Month RENTAL PROPERTY 2 bed 1 bath Come stay at our cozy, safe, and inviting rental home. Located near U. S. 1 (Biscayne Boulevard). Short drive or bike ride to The Beach and Bel Harbor. Less than one mile Drive to Publix Super Market, Ross, Walgreen's, Dunkin Donuts, Starbuck, and local and chain Restaurants. Everything included (trash, water, electricity, cable and WiFi). Large fridge, toaster, coffee maker, microwave, Cooking ware and all essential items. Linens, towels, and starter paper products are provided at no additional charge for your convenience. Proof of income, FIRST, LAST, TO MOVE IN. Month to Month or year lease available. Section 8 accepted.