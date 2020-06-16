All apartments in North Miami
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

1647 NE 124th Ln

1647 Northeast 124th Street · (844) 239-2663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1647 Northeast 124th Street, North Miami, FL 33181
Central North Miami

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1647 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
Hello THIS IS A Month to Month RENTAL PROPERTY 2 bed 1 bath Come stay at our cozy, safe, and inviting rental home. Located near U. S. 1 (Biscayne Boulevard). Short drive or bike ride to The Beach and Bel Harbor. Less than one mile Drive to Publix Super Market, Ross, Walgreen's, Dunkin Donuts, Starbuck, and local and chain Restaurants. Everything included (trash, water, electricity, cable and WiFi). Large fridge, toaster, coffee maker, microwave, Cooking ware and all essential items. Linens, towels, and starter paper products are provided at no additional charge for your convenience. Proof of income, FIRST, LAST, TO MOVE IN. Month to Month or year lease available. Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 NE 124th Ln have any available units?
1647 NE 124th Ln has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1647 NE 124th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1647 NE 124th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 NE 124th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1647 NE 124th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 1647 NE 124th Ln offer parking?
No, 1647 NE 124th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1647 NE 124th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 NE 124th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 NE 124th Ln have a pool?
No, 1647 NE 124th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1647 NE 124th Ln have accessible units?
No, 1647 NE 124th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 NE 124th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 NE 124th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 NE 124th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 NE 124th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
