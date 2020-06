Amenities

pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Very nice clean studio with 1 bath, a small fridge/cabinets and a hot plate, on the west side of a single family home, not the entire home. Ready for occupancy. NO PETS OR SMOKING, NO ACCESS TO THE POOL. SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Approval: Credit Report Required, Proof of income, Police report. Utilities include water and electricity. Rent Pay Incl: First Month's Rent and Security Deposit. THIS IS A 1 PERSON UNIT ONLY. Information believed to be accurate but not warranted