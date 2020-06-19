All apartments in North Miami
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

13499 Biscayne Blvd

13499 Biscayne Boulevard · (954) 260-2923
Location

13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181
Arch Creek East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1404 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right. The kitchen has a window into a spacious living room, where you'll also find a gorgeous view of the North Miami Beach area. The entire apartment has tile floors throughout, which makes for easy clean up! The view from the balcony gives you 180 degrees of beautiful views. You can see the intercoastal as well as the Sunny Isles sky line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13499 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
13499 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13499 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13499 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13499 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 13499 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 13499 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
No, 13499 Biscayne Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 13499 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13499 Biscayne Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13499 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 13499 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 13499 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 13499 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 13499 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13499 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13499 Biscayne Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13499 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
