13499 Biscayne Blvd

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right. The kitchen has a window into a spacious living room, where you'll also find a gorgeous view of the North Miami Beach area. The entire apartment has tile floors throughout, which makes for easy clean up! The view from the balcony gives you 180 degrees of beautiful views. You can see the intercoastal as well as the Sunny Isles sky line.