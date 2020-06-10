12890 NE 8th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large, pool. Close to FIU North, Barry University, Johnson & Wales, I-95, public transportation and shopping. This unit is located minutes from Miami Shores, North Miami Beach and Adventure! This unit is available for immediate move in! Call me for more details! Please make your appointment to see it, don't miss it, you have to see it. We are showing the property with the requirements demanded by the CDC for the COVID-19