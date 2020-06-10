All apartments in North Miami
Find more places like 12890 NE 8th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami, FL
/
12890 NE 8th Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:22 AM

12890 NE 8th Ave

12890 Northeast 8th Avenue · (786) 873-1416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large, pool. Close to FIU North, Barry University, Johnson & Wales, I-95, public transportation and shopping. This unit is located minutes from Miami Shores, North Miami Beach and Adventure! This unit is available for immediate move in! Call me for more details! Please make your appointment to see it, don't miss it, you have to see it. We are showing the property with the requirements demanded by the CDC for the COVID-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12890 NE 8th Ave have any available units?
12890 NE 8th Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12890 NE 8th Ave have?
Some of 12890 NE 8th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12890 NE 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12890 NE 8th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12890 NE 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12890 NE 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 12890 NE 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12890 NE 8th Ave does offer parking.
Does 12890 NE 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12890 NE 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12890 NE 8th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12890 NE 8th Ave has a pool.
Does 12890 NE 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12890 NE 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12890 NE 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12890 NE 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12890 NE 8th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12890 NE 8th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12890 NE 8th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle
North Miami, FL 33181
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St
North Miami, FL 33181
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181

Similar Pages

North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 Bedrooms
North Miami Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FL
Kendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WindwardCity Center
Sans Souci EstatesKeystone Point
Biscayne Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson & Wales University-North MiamiBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity