12505 NE Miami PL

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits. Property has new tile roof, complete new electrical, new plumbing, new A/C and ducts, new impact windows and doors, new added bathroom, new insulation and dry walls. Gourmet kitchen with new quartz countertops and European cabinets. Property located in desirable, family-oriented neighborhood with close proximity to Aventura, Midtown, Downtown and Miami Beach.