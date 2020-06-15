All apartments in North Miami
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

12505 NE Miami PL

12505 Northeast Miami Place · (954) 709-3991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12505 Northeast Miami Place, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits. Property has new tile roof, complete new electrical, new plumbing, new A/C and ducts, new impact windows and doors, new added bathroom, new insulation and dry walls. Gourmet kitchen with new quartz countertops and European cabinets. Property located in desirable, family-oriented neighborhood with close proximity to Aventura, Midtown, Downtown and Miami Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12505 NE Miami PL have any available units?
12505 NE Miami PL has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12505 NE Miami PL have?
Some of 12505 NE Miami PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12505 NE Miami PL currently offering any rent specials?
12505 NE Miami PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12505 NE Miami PL pet-friendly?
No, 12505 NE Miami PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 12505 NE Miami PL offer parking?
No, 12505 NE Miami PL does not offer parking.
Does 12505 NE Miami PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12505 NE Miami PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12505 NE Miami PL have a pool?
Yes, 12505 NE Miami PL has a pool.
Does 12505 NE Miami PL have accessible units?
No, 12505 NE Miami PL does not have accessible units.
Does 12505 NE Miami PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12505 NE Miami PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 12505 NE Miami PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12505 NE Miami PL has units with air conditioning.
