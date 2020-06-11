All apartments in North Miami
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:28 AM

12426 W Dixie Hwy

12426 West Dixie Highway · (786) 488-6339
Location

12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den! Full kitchen, plenty of street parking and laundry on site, beautiful gated, shared patio area. 4 units total with a mix of residential, business and live/work. Fantastic location, walk to everything in downtown North Miami. Water and trash removal included. Grocery, banks, cafes, shops, entertainment, art studio's, recording studios, the list goes on and on. Landlord and Realtor live locally. Be sure to view the high def 360 virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12426 W Dixie Hwy have any available units?
12426 W Dixie Hwy has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12426 W Dixie Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
12426 W Dixie Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12426 W Dixie Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 12426 W Dixie Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 12426 W Dixie Hwy offer parking?
No, 12426 W Dixie Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 12426 W Dixie Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12426 W Dixie Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12426 W Dixie Hwy have a pool?
No, 12426 W Dixie Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 12426 W Dixie Hwy have accessible units?
No, 12426 W Dixie Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 12426 W Dixie Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 12426 W Dixie Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12426 W Dixie Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 12426 W Dixie Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
