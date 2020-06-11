12426 W Dixie Hwy

Amenities

Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den! Full kitchen, plenty of street parking and laundry on site, beautiful gated, shared patio area. 4 units total with a mix of residential, business and live/work. Fantastic location, walk to everything in downtown North Miami. Water and trash removal included. Grocery, banks, cafes, shops, entertainment, art studio's, recording studios, the list goes on and on. Landlord and Realtor live locally. Be sure to view the high def 360 virtual tour!