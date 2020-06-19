11925 NE 2ND AVE 209

Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla español ) - Property Id: 109282



MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances. Outside the community features a pool with a sundeck. Off-street parking available. Water is included in rent. Located five minutes away from Barry University . IT WONT LAST !!!



RENT SPECIAL THIS MONTH ONLY !!! ( ONE FREE MONTH )



Must be approve by condo association.



FOR MORE INFO CALL OMAR @786-440-0823 (Se habla español)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109282

Property Id 109282



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5733482)