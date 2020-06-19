All apartments in North Miami
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

11925 NE 2ND AVE 209

11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue · (786) 440-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla español ) - Property Id: 109282

MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances. Outside the community features a pool with a sundeck. Off-street parking available. Water is included in rent. Located five minutes away from Barry University . IT WONT LAST !!!

RENT SPECIAL THIS MONTH ONLY !!! ( ONE FREE MONTH )

Must be approve by condo association.

FOR MORE INFO CALL OMAR @786-440-0823 (Se habla español)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109282
Property Id 109282

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 have any available units?
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 have?
Some of 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 currently offering any rent specials?
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 pet-friendly?
No, 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 offer parking?
Yes, 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 does offer parking.
Does 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 have a pool?
Yes, 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 has a pool.
Does 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 have accessible units?
No, 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11925 NE 2ND AVE 209 has units with air conditioning.
