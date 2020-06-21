Rent Calculator
1629 NE 177 ST
1629 Northeast 177th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1629 Northeast 177th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Sunray West
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
VERY NICE STUDIO IN ONE OF THE HOTTEST AREAS IN SOUTH FLORIDA.CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS, AVENTURA, SHOPPING HOUSES OF WORSHIP, EASY LOCK BOX SHOWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1629 NE 177 ST have any available units?
1629 NE 177 ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Miami Beach, FL
.
Is 1629 NE 177 ST currently offering any rent specials?
1629 NE 177 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 NE 177 ST pet-friendly?
No, 1629 NE 177 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach
.
Does 1629 NE 177 ST offer parking?
No, 1629 NE 177 ST does not offer parking.
Does 1629 NE 177 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 NE 177 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 NE 177 ST have a pool?
No, 1629 NE 177 ST does not have a pool.
Does 1629 NE 177 ST have accessible units?
No, 1629 NE 177 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 NE 177 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 NE 177 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 NE 177 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 NE 177 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
