All apartments in North Miami Beach
Find more places like 1471 Northeast 170th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami Beach, FL
/
1471 Northeast 170th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

1471 Northeast 170th Street

1471 Northeast 170th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Miami Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Windward

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo unit located on the 2nd floor. Rent includes 1 parking space and water/sewer. Community has a pool and laundry in building. Pets okay max 20 lbs. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $3250 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10870086. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3578730 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 Northeast 170th Street have any available units?
1471 Northeast 170th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1471 Northeast 170th Street have?
Some of 1471 Northeast 170th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 Northeast 170th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1471 Northeast 170th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 Northeast 170th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1471 Northeast 170th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1471 Northeast 170th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1471 Northeast 170th Street does offer parking.
Does 1471 Northeast 170th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 Northeast 170th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 Northeast 170th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1471 Northeast 170th Street has a pool.
Does 1471 Northeast 170th Street have accessible units?
No, 1471 Northeast 170th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 Northeast 170th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1471 Northeast 170th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1471 Northeast 170th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1471 Northeast 170th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33612

Similar Pages

North Miami Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 Bedrooms
North Miami Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FL
Dania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windward
City Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University