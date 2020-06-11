Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo unit located on the 2nd floor. Rent includes 1 parking space and water/sewer. Community has a pool and laundry in building. Pets okay max 20 lbs. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $3250 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10870086. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3578730 ]