Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 TOWNHOUSE READY TO MOVE-IN CONDITIONS. LOCATED IN VERY QUIET COMMUNITY. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOL, MAYOR ROADS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HOME FEATURES: TILES THROUGH-OUT LIVING AREA AND WOOD LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER. 1st MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLY TO MOVE IN. TENANTS PAY WATER. PLEASE CLICK ON SHOWING ASSIST FOR LOCK-BOX COMBINATION.