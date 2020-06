Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

6889 Southwest 16th Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110858B71 BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HOUSE IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOODWITH CANAL VIEW, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, WASHER AND DRYER, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS, TITLE FLOOR, CENTRAL AC, NICE BATHROOMS BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD. NO ASSOCIATION, NO WAITING, FAST APPROVAL. PETS ALLOW WITH A $300 NON REFUNDABLE FEE, NON AGGRESSIVE BREEDS, OWNER WILL RUN HIS OWN BACKGROUND CRIMINAL AND EVICTION CHECK $100 PER OCCUPANT 18 YEAR OLD AND OLDER, EASY TO SHOW, VACANT, ON LOCKBOX USE SHOWING ASSIST. We will do a video tour or a facetime on properties if you need it during this Covid 19 outbreak. We have 100% digital capabilities during this time. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3580406 ]