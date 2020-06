1912 Belmont Lane

Amenities

VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. NICE COMPLEX CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING AND DINING, AND AMENITIES LIKE POOL & GYM. ONE PET ALLOWED, MAXIMUM 50 LBS - $250 NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. ASSOCIATION PROCESS CAN TAKE UP TO 30 DAYS. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT).



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993