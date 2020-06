Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to the Sunny South Florida, come enjoy this very spacious two bedroom unit with walk in closets. All fully remodel. Community pool clubhouse. Close to Turnpike and only 20 mnst to the beach. Publix, Walmart, small shops and a lot restaurants around the corner for your convenience.