All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 365 5th AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
365 5th AVE S
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:57 PM

365 5th AVE S

365 5th Avenue South · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

365 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This absolutely stunning residence is in the small the iconic building of the Metropolitan, only 3 blocks to the beach near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. This pied-a-terre penthouse offers the ultimate in luxury and carefree living. Sip coffee or cocktails on a beautiful terrace overlooking 5th avenue. Walk to world class dining, shops and beach right out your front door. This elegant residence boasts silk draperies, bamboo flooring, gourmet kitchen and regal yet modern décor. It comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Hurry before this one gets away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 5th AVE S have any available units?
365 5th AVE S has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 5th AVE S have?
Some of 365 5th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 5th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
365 5th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 5th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 365 5th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 365 5th AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 365 5th AVE S does offer parking.
Does 365 5th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 5th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 5th AVE S have a pool?
No, 365 5th AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 365 5th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 365 5th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 365 5th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 5th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 365 5th AVE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity