365 5th AVE S

This absolutely stunning residence is in the small the iconic building of the Metropolitan, only 3 blocks to the beach near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. This pied-a-terre penthouse offers the ultimate in luxury and carefree living. Sip coffee or cocktails on a beautiful terrace overlooking 5th avenue. Walk to world class dining, shops and beach right out your front door. This elegant residence boasts silk draperies, bamboo flooring, gourmet kitchen and regal yet modern décor. It comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Hurry before this one gets away!