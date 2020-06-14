Apartment List
177 Furnished Apartments for rent in Naples, FL

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,096
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated April 20 at 12:50pm
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
955 2nd. St. S
955 2nd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Sunny cottage close to beach, shops, restaurants - Property Id: 266835 Sun filled cottage 1 block from beach & 3 blocks from Naples Pier. Recently remodeled in lovely Coastal Living style. Easy walk to 3rd. St. shops & 5th. Ave. restaurants.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Harbor
1 Unit Available
1491 Chesapeake Avenue B
1491 Chesapeake Avenue, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1440 sqft
****WATER FRONT- GULF ACCESS- BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED CONDO WITH WATER VIEWS*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Harbor
1 Unit Available
1531 Chesapeake AVE
1531 Chesapeake Avenue, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
ALL BOATERS AND WATER LOVERS! A Fantastic South Naples/Royal Harbor location is where you will find this waterfront first floor 2 Bed/2Bath furnished condo with private boat dock just steps from your front door.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
410 Bayfront PL
410 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great top floor, furnished one bedroom condo located at Bayfront, on the water, in Downtown Naples. Light and bright, this western exposure unit has 10 foot ceilings, a granite kitchen counter top and tile throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N
4255 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1447 sqft
Fabulous bay, city and Gulf views from this eighth floor residence in one of Park Shore Beach's newer high-rise towers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
277 8th AVE S
277 8th Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
532 sqft
Completed updated condo is only 2 blocks from the beach and 2 blocks from 5th Ave. Beautifully furnished with a coastal contemporary design.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bears Paw
1 Unit Available
1124 Wildwood LN
1124 Wildwood Lane, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1657 sqft
Available December 1st 2020 to January 31st 2021 - Conveniently located close to downtown Naples, this lovely furnished 2nd floor condo is overlooking the 13th fairway and the lake.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
3500 Crayton RD
3500 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2122 sqft
Immaculate corner lot in the Moorings, remodeled kitchen and baths, granite counters Pass through from kitchen to large covered lanai with salt water pool, Southern exposure Positioned perfectly easy access to Old Naples, Park Shore Venetian

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
5000 West BLVD
5000 West Boulevard, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2095 sqft
Vacation Exceptionally.... Remarkable house, with a renovation that will make your vacation a luxurious one.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
4300 Belair LN
4300 Belair Lane, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
Posada is a Very rare, quaint complex of just 12 units, walking distance to Publix, Walgreens, restaurants and the Beach! Private Park Shore Beach access comes with rental, located at Venetian Village area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
626 Fountainhead WAY
626 Fountainhead Way, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2033 sqft
Available full 2020 Season! Single family home with pool on quiet street in the fabulous Park Shore neighborhood. Walk to Venetian Village and restaurants on 41. King bed in master, Queen in second bedroom, Full in third bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Harbor
1 Unit Available
1483 Chesapeake AVE
1483 Chesapeake Avenue, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1796 sqft
2021 MARCH AVAILABLE IN THIS GORGEOUS CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR IN ROYAL HARBOR AREA OF NAPLES THIS COMMUNITY IS MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, ART SHOWS, CONCERTS AND ALL THE ACTIVITIES OFFERED BY NAPLES DURING WINTER SEASON.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coquina Sands
1 Unit Available
254 Banyan BLVD
254 Banyan Boulevard, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1064 sqft
RENTED FOR 2020 IN THIS BANYAN CLUB CONDO ACROSS FROM LOWDERMILK PARK BEACH. TOTALLY UPDATED ALL NEWLY FURNISHED IN WHITE LEATHER , CHROME AND MARBLE WITH TOUCHES OF COASTAL COLOR ACCENTS. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS AND GRANITE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
788 Park Shore DR
788 Park Shore Drive, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1015 sqft
COME AND ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO IN THE HEART OF NAPLES IN PARK SHORE! WALK OR BIKE TO THE BEACH AND USE YOUR BEACH PASS AT THE PRIVATE BEACH FOR EASY PARKING AND ACCESS.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Moorings
1 Unit Available
3055 Riviera DR
3055 Riviera Drive, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Newly listed for seasonal rental. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 3rd floor condo in an elevator building. Small development of condos near everything.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
990 8th ST S
990 8th Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1300 sqft
Available for February and March 2021!Beachy condo located in the heart of Olde Naples, fully furnished, large kitchen, spacious lanai, laundry in residence , available for all Winter months now.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Harbor
1 Unit Available
1400 Osprey AVE
1400 Osprey Avenue, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Stunning Golden Shores pool home on a canal!This 4 bedroom, 3 bath property features a stylish well furnished, well equipped interior sure to please the most particular of customers.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Harbor
1 Unit Available
2345 Tarpon RD
2345 Tarpon Road, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1824 sqft
A bay view property with a new boat dock! The home is completely furnished with a two car garage. The dock is vacant and available to use during your stay. This property is dog friendly with a big yard in the back.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
300 2nd AVE N
300 2nd Avenue North, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
3740 sqft
OPEN for Season 2020-21: This furnished newly built home by MHK Architecture is perfectly situated just 2 blocks to the beach and a short stroll to Fifth Ave. Open floor plan with 370 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
60 Seagate DR
60 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2535 sqft
This lovely Baypoint condo has outstanding views of Clam Bay and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. A rarely found fulll three bedroom, three bath property with decor that reflects the owner's southern hospitallity.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
56 GULF SHORE BLVD S
56 Gulf Shore Boulevard South, Naples, FL
5 Bedrooms
$67,500
4800 sqft
Magnificent Beachfront home located in Olde Naples. This Four Bed, Four Bath home with a one Bed/one Bath Guest House, has been newly constructed in 2001.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N
4005 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1267 sqft
Fabulous Gulf and beach views from this updated fifth floor residence also boasting a bright southwestern exposure.

June 2020 Naples Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Naples Rent Report. Naples rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Naples rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Naples rents declined significantly over the past month

Naples rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Naples stand at $1,185 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,456 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Naples' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Naples over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Naples to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Naples

    As rents have fallen moderately in Naples, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Naples is less affordable for renters.

    • Naples' median two-bedroom rent of $1,456 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Naples.
    • While rents in Naples fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Naples than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Naples is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

