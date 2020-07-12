/
sabal bay
306 Apartments for rent in Sabal Bay, Naples, FL
130 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 Unit Available
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
5928 Antigua WAY
5928 Antigua Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2163 sqft
Vacation like royalty! This newer home features a clean, open floor plan with modern furnishings. There are 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a den area with a queen sleeper sofa.
1 Unit Available
6549 Dominica DR
6549 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2214 sqft
Take advantage of this incredible opportunity in one of Naples most up and coming communities! This beautifully designed 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home offers the luxurious lifestyle you have been looking for.
1 Unit Available
6446 Pembroke WAY
6446 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2963 sqft
Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath, Jasmine Grand floor plan. Enter into the huge great room and behold the 14 foot ceilings. Cook in the large well-stocked kitchen. Entertain in the formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
4902 Andros DR
4902 Andros Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2781 sqft
$5,000 is off season price. Only Available May through November. Stunning, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 ½ bath, courtyard Pool home that promises you the ultimate in vacation luxury.
1 Unit Available
7162 Dominica DR
7162 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1563 sqft
*$3,495/Month SPECIAL RATE- JULY THROUGH OCTOBER* Welcome to the Isles of Collier Preserve, an award winning gated community of 2400 pristine acres, much of which is dedicated to natural habitats.
1 Unit Available
5023 Andros DR
5023 Andros Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
2225 sqft
Beautiful turnkey furnished lakefront single family home with 2 bedrooms plus den and 2.5 baths in the sought after Isles of Collier Preserve. Home boasts a private pool with integrated spa.
1 Unit Available
4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102
4475 Botanical Place Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
**BOTANICAL PLACE**2 STORY ONE OF A KIND TOWNHOME**3 BEDS PLUS LOFT 3 1/2 BATHS**ATTACHED GARAGE**ANNUAL RENTAL**AVAILABLE NOW**VIRTUAL LINK TOUR -https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
5235 Myrtle LN
5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2320 sqft
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet.
1 Unit Available
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment overlooking golf course in prestigious Lely Community. Conveniently located near downtown Naples , beaches, shopping and restaurants. Short drive from Marco Island.
1 Unit Available
5595 Rattlesnake Hammock RD C13
5595 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1019 sqft
COZY TWO BEDROOM CONDO. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CROWN MOLDING IN EVERY ROOM. JUST STEPS TO POOL , ENJOY THE SUNSETS BY LAKE AND TIKI HUT. AVAILABLE MID JULY, LAUNDRY ROOM JUST TWO DOORS AWAY
1 Unit Available
4500 Botanical Place CIR
4500 Botanical Place Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1126 sqft
Light and airy 3/2 3 rd floor condo with a one car detached garage. This property has over 1200 sq feet of living space. Botanical Place is a gated community that features a community pool and hot tub.....
1 Unit Available
9719 Acqua
9719 Acqua Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Golfer's paradise! Tastefully decorated turnkey furnished residence with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and private laundry room. This model has a THIRD bay window in kitchen nook and has tile flooring throughout, as well as an extra storage outside.
1 Unit Available
3659 Kent DR
3659 Kent Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2042 sqft
Exceptional fully equipped single family home for seasonal renting. Beautiful lake view in a quiet neighborhood. Only 15 mins from 5th Ave., Downtown and gorgeous Beaches. Very nice area with shopping and parks around.
1 Unit Available
3625 Boca Ciega DR
3625 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
903 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1,350 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with updated kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful views of the pool and golf course from the 3rd floor. Private screened balcony with sliding glass door entry from both kitchen and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
9566 TREVI CT #4944
9566 Trem Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1194 sqft
Available April to December 2020 @ $2500 Available January to April 2021 @ $4500 This amazing top fourth floor unit in Treviso Bay overlooks a beautiful lake and part of Rookery Bay.
1 Unit Available
9525 Avellino Way - 1, #2615
9525 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM RENTAL. **AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021**. Treviso Bay 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo. Available for Seasonal Rental! Fully furnished/turnkey.
1 Unit Available
5252 Warren ST
5252 Warren Street, Naples Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex with ALL TILE, Stainless Appliances, Central AC, Washer/Dryer all inside the duplex. NEW Roof . NO PETS. Available NOW JUNE 10th. ***SEE VIDEO OF INSIDE OF UNIT***
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
1 Unit Available
234 Pebble Beach BLVD
234 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 234 Pebble Beach BLVD in Lely. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9532 Avellino Way, #2722
9532 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
SHORT-TERM RENTAL- Available for Seasonal Rental.
1 Unit Available
3705 Weymouth CIR
3705 Weymouth Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1700 sqft
Immaculate, freshly painted and upgraded, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Bougain Village at Queens Park.
1 Unit Available
9735 Acqua CT
9735 Acqua Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 Long Term or Annual Renter. Treviso Bay Resort Style living in in this First floor Turnkey furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath Turnkey Antonia Floor plan with Golf and Social Membership.
