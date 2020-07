Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage accessible car charging car wash area cc payments courtyard e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Create the life you’ve always wanted without ever sacrificing the feeling of home. Lago takes a fresh stance on apartment living in southern Florida, offering a unique community for all who live here. Relax and unwind with a good book under brightly colored cabanas. Make new friends at a hosted wine and dine event. Head downtown for an evening wandering the art galleries and dining at elegant eateries. Once the sun has set, head back to Lago for a poolside nightcap under the stars. Everything you need is built into your one, two, or three bedroom luxury apartment or townhome. Find a space that truly feels like home and elevates your lifestyle. This is the life you’ve always wanted.