Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Naples, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Marco Beach
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,542
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
943 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Lely Resort
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
33 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
15 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
38 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
8 Units Available
Golden Gate
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
960 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
76 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
135 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
11 Units Available
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,904
1890 sqft
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
29 Units Available
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
903 sqft
The tranquil community of Belvedere at Quail Run is just minutes from some of Floridas most beautiful beaches including Naples Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Clam Pass Park/Beach, and Lely Barefoot Beach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
8 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 6 at 08:58pm
$
8 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1008 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 02:15pm
2 Units Available
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1187 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 3 at 02:09pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1167 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Moorings
3396 Crayton RD
3396 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
One of the very best vacation destinations on the Gulf of Mexico is Naples and there lies the best of all communities, the Moorings.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
15 Sabre LN
15 Sabre Lane, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
3435 sqft
Sabre Cay, a private enclave consisting of 15 properties located at the south end of Gordon Drive, is well known for offering a variety of Naples' most sought after lifestyles.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Terrace
2360 14th ST N
2360 14th Street North, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1092 sqft
City of Naples home for rent, close to the beaches and downtown located on large private lot just blocks from Naples High.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
655 Galleon DR
655 Galleon Drive, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
3590 sqft
Nestled amongst grand oak trees and Royal Palms lies this Port Royal residence in a pristine setting on Galleon Drive. This home offers plenty of natural light throughout its open layout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
572 11th AVE S
572 11th Avenue South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2418 sqft
Luxury Townhouse in Olde Naples. prime location within walking distance to the Naples' famous white sandy beaches, Historic 3rd Street S., Popular 5th Ave S., Fine dining and shopping, Theaters and all other events that Naples Downtown has to offers.

July 2020 Naples Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Naples Rent Report. Naples rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Naples rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Naples Rent Report. Naples rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Naples rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Naples rents decline sharply over the past month

Naples rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Naples stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,445 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Naples' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Naples over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Naples

    As rents have fallen significantly in Naples, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Naples is less affordable for renters.

    • Naples' median two-bedroom rent of $1,445 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Naples fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Naples than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Naples is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

