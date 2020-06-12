Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

303 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naples, FL

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
21 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Sabal Bay
143 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1366 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
45 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Vineyards
47 Units Available
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1486 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Bermuda Island in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1081 sqft
Elegance, luxury, and relaxation - these are all available to you when you live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Naples, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
7 Units Available
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln, Naples, FL
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lely Resort
34 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
8 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
7 Units Available
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1187 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
319 Pirates Bight
319 Pirates Bight, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME IN PARK SHORE 3 BED + DEN/4 BATHS - Luxury living in Park Shore - beautiful custom built home in one of Naples' oldest and one of the most prestigious neighborhoods.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
338 4th Avenue North
338 4th Avenue North, Naples, FL
***STUNNING OLDE NAPLES POOL HOME AND WALK TO THE BEACH*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AS7q3ySDM1T Welcome to your own private and quiet Olde Naples Pool Home with beautiful grounds.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
1240 10th ST N
1240 10th Street North, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Pets welcomed with approval. Metal roof on this charming home near downtown Naples .

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Moorings
1 Unit Available
3396 Crayton RD
3396 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
One of the very best vacation destinations on the Gulf of Mexico is Naples and there lies the best of all communities, the Moorings.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Moorings
1 Unit Available
1824 Alamanda DR
1824 Alamanda Drive, Naples, FL
A relaxing Moorings location nestled on a quiet street; this stunning home has everything one needs to live the Naples dream! The residence showcases meticulous attention to detail with custom woodwork, designer finishes, and beautiful hardwood

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
15 Sabre LN
15 Sabre Lane, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sabre Cay, a private enclave consisting of 15 properties located at the south end of Gordon Drive, is well known for offering a variety of Naples' most sought after lifestyles.

June 2020 Naples Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Naples Rent Report. Naples rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Naples rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Naples rents declined significantly over the past month

Naples rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Naples stand at $1,185 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,456 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Naples' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Naples over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Naples to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Naples

    As rents have fallen moderately in Naples, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Naples is less affordable for renters.

    • Naples' median two-bedroom rent of $1,456 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Naples.
    • While rents in Naples fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Naples than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Naples is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

