138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Naples, FL

Welcome to Naples! This southern Florida Gulf Coast community is like a small tropical paradise. So, let’s take a look at local rental market and find you the home of your dreams.

With beautiful beaches and proximity to Everglades National Park and the Picayune Strand State Forest, the Naples economy is largely dependent on tourism. Because of this, the rental market is dominated by snowbirds that fly south for the winter months, leaving great rentals available at low cost during the summer. This is good news for the new Naples resident, as some of the best, safest rental properties are located beachside and are quite costly. As demand drops during the summer months, prices go down.

Regardless of when you’re moving, you’ll be sure to find a wide variety of rental options—everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. And, the seasonal market makes it easy to secure a short term lease.

As with many coastal Florida cities, beachside rentals are the most desirable and the most costly. Additionally, Naples is notorious for being a, well, city for old people, and many of the best developments around town are dedicated retirement communities.

As you go farther inland, rents become cheaper, but safety and desirability wane. However, this is not a hard and fast rule, so once you get to know Naples neighborhoods, you’ll be sure to find some great apartments for rent.

With the exception of pricey, touristy beachside condominiums, the most desirable neighborhoods in town are located north of the city center. Here you’ll find suburban style development, including smaller apartment complexes and rental homes. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $1,100 - $1,300.

As you go farther inland, you’ll want to avoid settling in the city center, the area south of the city center, and the area between downtown and the airport. This area is urban and there is a large industrial park to the south, so the apartments here tend to be the least desirable. Don’t be tempted by all of the cheap apartments! Large developments that offer low-income housing in these regions tend to be less safe and come with all the trappings of settling in a high-density community.

Just east of the airport, however, there has been tons of new development in small, separate communities. Here you’ll find decently priced apartment rentals in family-friendly neighborhoods. Communities like Lely frequently offer potential renters the choice of townhomes and condominiums with great amenities, including pools, gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms in the east generally range from $1,000 - $1,300, depending on the development.

Naples apartment rentals tend to be quite pet friendly, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a cat or dog friendly apartment.

So welcome to Naples! Enjoy all that this sunny, beachside community has to offer!