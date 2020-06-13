Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Naples, FL

Finding an apartment in Naples that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
38 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,096
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
943 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lely Resort
34 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
30 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
46 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Vineyards
47 Units Available
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1426 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Bermuda Island in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
34 Units Available
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
903 sqft
The tranquil community of Belvedere at Quail Run is just minutes from some of Floridas most beautiful beaches including Naples Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Clam Pass Park/Beach, and Lely Barefoot Beach.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
Golden Gate
9 Units Available
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
960 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
7 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Lely Resort
31 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
7 Units Available
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1187 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated April 20 at 12:50pm
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
319 Pirates Bight
319 Pirates Bight, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME IN PARK SHORE 3 BED + DEN/4 BATHS - Luxury living in Park Shore - beautiful custom built home in one of Naples' oldest and one of the most prestigious neighborhoods.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
1240 10th ST N
1240 10th Street North, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Pets welcomed with approval. Metal roof on this charming home near downtown Naples .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
5000 West BLVD
5000 West Boulevard, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2095 sqft
Vacation Exceptionally.... Remarkable house, with a renovation that will make your vacation a luxurious one.
City Guide for Naples, FL

Welcome to Naples! This southern Florida Gulf Coast community is like a small tropical paradise. So, let’s take a look at local rental market and find you the home of your dreams.

With beautiful beaches and proximity to Everglades National Park and the Picayune Strand State Forest, the Naples economy is largely dependent on tourism. Because of this, the rental market is dominated by snowbirds that fly south for the winter months, leaving great rentals available at low cost during the summer. This is good news for the new Naples resident, as some of the best, safest rental properties are located beachside and are quite costly. As demand drops during the summer months, prices go down.

Regardless of when you’re moving, you’ll be sure to find a wide variety of rental options—everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. And, the seasonal market makes it easy to secure a short term lease.

As with many coastal Florida cities, beachside rentals are the most desirable and the most costly. Additionally, Naples is notorious for being a, well, city for old people, and many of the best developments around town are dedicated retirement communities.

As you go farther inland, rents become cheaper, but safety and desirability wane. However, this is not a hard and fast rule, so once you get to know Naples neighborhoods, you’ll be sure to find some great apartments for rent.

With the exception of pricey, touristy beachside condominiums, the most desirable neighborhoods in town are located north of the city center. Here you’ll find suburban style development, including smaller apartment complexes and rental homes. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $1,100 - $1,300.

As you go farther inland, you’ll want to avoid settling in the city center, the area south of the city center, and the area between downtown and the airport. This area is urban and there is a large industrial park to the south, so the apartments here tend to be the least desirable. Don’t be tempted by all of the cheap apartments! Large developments that offer low-income housing in these regions tend to be less safe and come with all the trappings of settling in a high-density community.

Just east of the airport, however, there has been tons of new development in small, separate communities. Here you’ll find decently priced apartment rentals in family-friendly neighborhoods. Communities like Lely frequently offer potential renters the choice of townhomes and condominiums with great amenities, including pools, gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms in the east generally range from $1,000 - $1,300, depending on the development.

Naples apartment rentals tend to be quite pet friendly, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a cat or dog friendly apartment.

So welcome to Naples! Enjoy all that this sunny, beachside community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Naples, FL

Finding an apartment in Naples that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

