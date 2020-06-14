Apartment List
98 Apartments for rent in Naples, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Naples renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
$
22 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,096
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
29 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
15 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
943 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.

Old Naples
1 Unit Available
955 2nd. St. S
955 2nd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Sunny cottage close to beach, shops, restaurants - Property Id: 266835 Sun filled cottage 1 block from beach & 3 blocks from Naples Pier. Recently remodeled in lovely Coastal Living style. Easy walk to 3rd. St. shops & 5th. Ave. restaurants.

Moorings
1 Unit Available
1824 Alamanda DR
1824 Alamanda Drive, Naples, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6304 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON OR ANNUAL LEASE - A relaxing Moorings location nestled on a quiet street; this stunning home has everything one needs to live the Naples dream! The residence showcases meticulous attention to detail with custom woodwork,

Old Naples
1 Unit Available
450 BAYFRONT PL
450 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1866 sqft
This downtown Naples 2 bedroom plus den 3 full baths is in the mixed-use community of Bayfront. Picture yourself living in this elegant open floor plan with stunning courtyard and water view.

Park Shore
1 Unit Available
771 Myrtle TER
771 Myrtle Terrace, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1604 sqft
West of 41...walk 3 blocks to Waterside Shops, 0.2 miles to Seagate school and minutes to the beach - the location does not get any better. Well maintained 3 bedroom with large walk-in closet / 2 bath single family home.

Old Naples
1 Unit Available
780 10th AVE S
780 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,200
566 sqft
A gorgeous tropical retreat!!! This second floor end unit is bright and breezy. Tastefully remodeled with wood floors, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry with updated household furnishings.

Old Naples
1 Unit Available
151 Broad AVE S
151 Broad Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Cute, historic guest cottage for rent year round. Two blocks to the beach, Pier, & 3rd St S. Amazing location. Studio guest house in rear on alley. Rent includes water and electricity. 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Screened porch. New wood flooring.

Moorings
1 Unit Available
3115 Gulf Shore BLVD N
3115 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1505 sqft
FRESHLY UPDATED for the 2021 Season! This corner condominium offers 2 bedrooms, Den w/pull-out couch,3 baths, with great Gulf and City views.

Port Royal
1 Unit Available
260 Champney Bay CT
260 Champney Bay Court, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3150 sqft
BOAT DOCK! BEACH ACCESS IS STEPS AWAY! The open living spaces, graceful curved staircase, marble and hardwood flooring and original art work throughout the house are lovely amenities.

Port Royal
1 Unit Available
2540 Half Moon WALK
2540 Half Moon Walk, Naples, FL
5 Bedrooms
$17,500
4050 sqft
Below market rates for the 2020 off season! Immediate Availability! This completely renovated home in Port Royal is now available for your 2020 vacation! Just steps to the Gulf beaches and minutes to shopping and dining, the location is perfect.

Park Shore
1 Unit Available
4150 Crayton RD
4150 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1440 sqft
LOCATION Location UNIQUE, 1 of A Kind, REMODELED End Unit WEST of 41 - Former Builders Model.

Old Naples
1 Unit Available
300 2nd AVE N
300 2nd Avenue North, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
3740 sqft
OPEN for Season 2020-21: This furnished newly built home by MHK Architecture is perfectly situated just 2 blocks to the beach and a short stroll to Fifth Ave. Open floor plan with 370 Sq. Ft.

Old Naples
1 Unit Available
780 5th AVE S
780 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
Live the urban lifestyle in the heart of downtown Naples!  This beautifully renovated condominium sits on the top floor of a building on 5th Avenue South with a peaceful view of Cambier Park from the terrace.

Old Naples
1 Unit Available
745 West Lake DR
745 West Lake Drive, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
4287 sqft
Absolutely fabulous Key West plantation style two story residence located right in the heart of Olde Naples! Wonderful lake views from almost every room.

Park Shore
1 Unit Available
60 Seagate DR
60 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2535 sqft
This lovely Baypoint condo has outstanding views of Clam Bay and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. A rarely found fulll three bedroom, three bath property with decor that reflects the owner's southern hospitallity.
City Guide for Naples, FL

Welcome to Naples! This southern Florida Gulf Coast community is like a small tropical paradise. So, let’s take a look at local rental market and find you the home of your dreams.

With beautiful beaches and proximity to Everglades National Park and the Picayune Strand State Forest, the Naples economy is largely dependent on tourism. Because of this, the rental market is dominated by snowbirds that fly south for the winter months, leaving great rentals available at low cost during the summer. This is good news for the new Naples resident, as some of the best, safest rental properties are located beachside and are quite costly. As demand drops during the summer months, prices go down.

Regardless of when you’re moving, you’ll be sure to find a wide variety of rental options—everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. And, the seasonal market makes it easy to secure a short term lease.

As with many coastal Florida cities, beachside rentals are the most desirable and the most costly. Additionally, Naples is notorious for being a, well, city for old people, and many of the best developments around town are dedicated retirement communities.

As you go farther inland, rents become cheaper, but safety and desirability wane. However, this is not a hard and fast rule, so once you get to know Naples neighborhoods, you’ll be sure to find some great apartments for rent.

With the exception of pricey, touristy beachside condominiums, the most desirable neighborhoods in town are located north of the city center. Here you’ll find suburban style development, including smaller apartment complexes and rental homes. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $1,100 - $1,300.

As you go farther inland, you’ll want to avoid settling in the city center, the area south of the city center, and the area between downtown and the airport. This area is urban and there is a large industrial park to the south, so the apartments here tend to be the least desirable. Don’t be tempted by all of the cheap apartments! Large developments that offer low-income housing in these regions tend to be less safe and come with all the trappings of settling in a high-density community.

Just east of the airport, however, there has been tons of new development in small, separate communities. Here you’ll find decently priced apartment rentals in family-friendly neighborhoods. Communities like Lely frequently offer potential renters the choice of townhomes and condominiums with great amenities, including pools, gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms in the east generally range from $1,000 - $1,300, depending on the development.

Naples apartment rentals tend to be quite pet friendly, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a cat or dog friendly apartment.

So welcome to Naples! Enjoy all that this sunny, beachside community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Naples, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Naples renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

