Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

60 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naples, FL

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
866 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Vineyards
47 Units Available
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
764 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Bermuda Island in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
709 sqft
Elegance, luxury, and relaxation - these are all available to you when you live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Naples, Florida.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
$
34 Units Available
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
765 sqft
The tranquil community of Belvedere at Quail Run is just minutes from some of Floridas most beautiful beaches including Naples Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Clam Pass Park/Beach, and Lely Barefoot Beach.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Golden Gate
9 Units Available
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,096
866 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
822 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lely Resort
34 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated April 20 at 12:50pm
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
410 Bayfront PL
410 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
852 sqft
Great top floor, furnished one bedroom condo located at Bayfront, on the water, in Downtown Naples. Light and bright, this western exposure unit has 10 foot ceilings, a granite kitchen counter top and tile throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
277 8th AVE S
277 8th Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
532 sqft
Completed updated condo is only 2 blocks from the beach and 2 blocks from 5th Ave. Beautifully furnished with a coastal contemporary design.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
780 10th AVE S
780 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,200
566 sqft
A gorgeous tropical retreat!!! This second floor end unit is bright and breezy. Tastefully remodeled with wood floors, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry with updated household furnishings.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
151 Broad AVE S
151 Broad Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Cute, historic guest cottage for rent year round. Two blocks to the beach, Pier, & 3rd St S. Amazing location. Studio guest house in rear on alley. Rent includes water and electricity. 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Screened porch. New wood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
451 BAYFRONT PL
451 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
852 sqft
Available 5/1/2019 for $2,000 a month. Indulge yourself in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located at Bayfront in downtown Naples. Live above several restaurants, shops and a marina, where an active lifestyle calls.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
421 12th AVE S
421 12th Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
650 sqft
VILLAGE GREEN OLD NAPLES CONDO WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION WALK OR BIKE TO 3RD STREET SHOPPING AND DINING. 4 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND PIER. FIRST FLOOR LIVING WITH QUEEN BEDROOM, KITHCEN, BATHROOM AND LIVING/DINING ROOM.

June 2020 Naples Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Naples Rent Report. Naples rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Naples rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Naples rents declined significantly over the past month

Naples rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Naples stand at $1,185 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,456 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Naples' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Naples over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Naples to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Naples

    As rents have fallen moderately in Naples, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Naples is less affordable for renters.

    • Naples' median two-bedroom rent of $1,456 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Naples.
    • While rents in Naples fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Naples than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Naples is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

