129 Luxury Apartments for rent in Naples, FL

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Moorings
3396 Crayton RD
3396 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
One of the very best vacation destinations on the Gulf of Mexico is Naples and there lies the best of all communities, the Moorings.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
15 Sabre LN
15 Sabre Lane, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
3435 sqft
Sabre Cay, a private enclave consisting of 15 properties located at the south end of Gordon Drive, is well known for offering a variety of Naples' most sought after lifestyles.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
1111 Central Ave #401
1111 Central Avenue, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1265 sqft
BRAND NEW IN DOWNTOWN NAPLES Eleven Eleven Central - DOWNTOWN, RESORT STYLE LIVING! BRAND NEW. 2/2 , 4th floor condo with urban views at the brand new Eleven Eleven Central condos right in walking distance to downtown Naples.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
338 4th Avenue North
338 4th Avenue North, Naples, FL
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4453 sqft
***STUNNING OLDE NAPLES POOL HOME AND WALK TO THE BEACH*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AS7q3ySDM1T Welcome to your own private and quiet Olde Naples Pool Home with beautiful grounds.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park Shore
4001 Gulf Shore BLVD
4001 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,200
1267 sqft
Step into this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home and get drawn to the vast views of the Gulf of Mexico and beautiful beaches of Park Shore!This light and bright unit has recently been completely renovated, complete with all new furniture, cheery décor, custom

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
655 Galleon DR
655 Galleon Drive, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
3590 sqft
Nestled amongst grand oak trees and Royal Palms lies this Port Royal residence in a pristine setting on Galleon Drive. This home offers plenty of natural light throughout its open layout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
572 11th AVE S
572 11th Avenue South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2418 sqft
Luxury Townhouse in Olde Naples. prime location within walking distance to the Naples' famous white sandy beaches, Historic 3rd Street S., Popular 5th Ave S., Fine dining and shopping, Theaters and all other events that Naples Downtown has to offers.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
245 Broad AVE S
245 Broad Avenue South, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
4500 sqft
The Christmas Cottage a historical retreat that evokes a charming expedition into yesteryear, and exemplifies a lavish Naples beach lifestyle.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Moorings
3443 Gulfshore BLVD
3443 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1215 sqft
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the surf from this lovely 2BR/2BA recently refreshed condo in the Naples Continental Club. Beautifully updated coastal chic lobby and two newly created guest suites for guest overflow, 24-hr.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park Shore
771 Myrtle TER
771 Myrtle Terrace, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1604 sqft
West of 41...walk 3 blocks to Waterside Shops, 0.2 miles to Seagate school and minutes to the beach - the location does not get any better. Well maintained 3 bedroom with large walk-in closet / 2 bath single family home.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
72 6th ST S
72 6th Street South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3325 sqft
Unique, gorgeous 2-story single family residence that features the charm of Olde Florida on the exterior and is ideally located in the heart of Naples!  This beautiful tree-lined street is within walking distance to 5th Avenue South for upscale

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Coquina Sands
1065 Gulf Shore BLVD N
1065 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
650 sqft
Rarely available direct gulf beach front condo complex. 1 Bed Room with den unit 650sqft. Tastefully remodeled Available January thru April. This home is only steps to the Gulf Beach and is a short walk to the Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
1035 3rd AVE S
1035 3rd Avenue South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2264 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET! This beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/Den/3 bath condominium, has exquisite detail and designer furnishings, right in the heart of Olde Naples. This 2,500 sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Moorings
3483 Gulf Shore BLVD N
3483 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1545 sqft
A beach lovers dream! This colorfully furnished 2 bedroom and 2 bath residence is steps from the gorgeous sand and sparkling waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Moorings
2500 Gulf Shore BLVD N
2500 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1145 sqft
Yacht Harbor Manor, This Amazing waterfront property has been completely renovated and impeccably decorated in elegant classic chic.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Moorings
1824 Crayton RD
1824 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
3200 sqft
OPEN FOR 2021 SEASON!! Pet Welcome! This is the best deal in Naples! This elegant and refined home offers 3,200 square feet of living space, with 4 bedrooms, plus a den with a pull-out queen couch, 3-full baths and 3-car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park Shore
4140 Crayton RD
4140 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1300 sqft
This stunning 2BR/2BA apartment, fully furnished. 2 Blocks to the beach and Village Shops on Venetian Bay. Community heated pool with views over a private Swan Lake. Full master suite with bath, guest bath with tub.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Moorings
715 HARBOUR DR
715 Harbour Drive, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2195 sqft
Superb location! Wonderful summer retreat! 1/2 mile to the beach, includes pass to the private "Moorings Beach Park" with a 3 month rental), minutes to shops and fine dining in downtown Naples.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park Shore
351 Neapolitan WAY
351 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3000 sqft
Enjoy this wonderful 3+ bedroom/3+ bath home on Naples Bay.The Living room has soft pastel walls, a floral couch, glass and wrought iron table and matching end tables and lamps.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
671 7th ST N
671 7th Street North, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1900 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE VERY SOUGHT-AFTER OLDE NAPLES AREA AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! LIVE HERE AND ENJOY THE REAL "ESSENCE" OF NAPLES AND ALL IT HAS TO OFFER.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
1155 6th ST S
1155 6th Street South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1384 sqft
Old Naples beach cottage meets retro chic! Perfectly situated at the corner of 6th Street South & Broad Avenue.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
1001 10th AVE S
1001 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3352 sqft
Olde Naples Seaport is a premier waterfront development on Naples Bay.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park Shore
4200 Belair LN
4200 Belair Lane, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1213 sqft
Right in the heart of the Naples area and so close to everything the city has to offer! Totally renovated beauty boasting all luxury modern features and appointments. The owner has spared no expense in the reimagining of this residence.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park Shore
4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N
4255 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1477 sqft
Fabulous bay, city and Gulf views from this eighth floor residence in one of Park Shore Beach's newer high-rise towers.
Rent Report
Naples

July 2020 Naples Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Naples Rent Report. Naples rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Naples rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Naples rents decline sharply over the past month

Naples rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Naples stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,445 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Naples' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Naples over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Naples

    As rents have fallen significantly in Naples, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Naples is less affordable for renters.

    • Naples' median two-bedroom rent of $1,445 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Naples fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Naples than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Naples is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

