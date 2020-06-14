Apartment List
FL
/
naples
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

156 Apartments for rent in Naples, FL with garage

Naples apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
8 Units Available
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1890 sqft
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lely Resort
34 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
46 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Vineyards
47 Units Available
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1486 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Bermuda Island in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Moorings
1 Unit Available
3396 Crayton RD
3396 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
One of the very best vacation destinations on the Gulf of Mexico is Naples and there lies the best of all communities, the Moorings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
1001 10th AVE S
1001 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3352 sqft
Olde Naples Seaport is a premier waterfront development on Naples Bay.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
955 2nd. St. S
955 2nd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Sunny cottage close to beach, shops, restaurants - Property Id: 266835 Sun filled cottage 1 block from beach & 3 blocks from Naples Pier. Recently remodeled in lovely Coastal Living style. Easy walk to 3rd. St. shops & 5th. Ave. restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
410 Bayfront PL
410 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great top floor, furnished one bedroom condo located at Bayfront, on the water, in Downtown Naples. Light and bright, this western exposure unit has 10 foot ceilings, a granite kitchen counter top and tile throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
1148 12th AVE N
1148 12th Avenue North, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Beautiful annual single family home rental in Lake Park on the water. New paint and tile floors. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to beach, Pier, 5th Ave, Downtown. Washer and dryer. Large, quiet home on lake.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bears Paw
1 Unit Available
202 Bears Paw TRL
202 Bears Paw Trail, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1665 sqft
Available from January 1st 2021 to May 31st 2021.This beautiful villa offers 2 bed/2 bath and a spacious enclosed lanai under AC with view on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Quiet, located in a cul de sac, very close to the pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
451 BAYFRONT PL
451 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
852 sqft
Available 5/1/2019 for $2,000 a month. Indulge yourself in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located at Bayfront in downtown Naples. Live above several restaurants, shops and a marina, where an active lifestyle calls.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
325 3rd ST S
325 3rd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
2000 sqft
Newly Offered within the heart of Olde Naples!This updated 2 bedroom/Den with sleeper/3 bath is just three blocks to the white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, less than two blocks to 5th Avenue South shopping and dining district, and a short

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
260 Champney Bay CT
260 Champney Bay Court, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3150 sqft
BOAT DOCK! BEACH ACCESS IS STEPS AWAY! The open living spaces, graceful curved staircase, marble and hardwood flooring and original art work throughout the house are lovely amenities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
1051 3rd ST S
1051 3rd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1118 sqft
2021 SEASON OPEN TO BOOK FOR 3 MONTHS OR LONGER IN THE SOUTH BEACH CLUB ON 3RD STREET S. IN OLDE NAPLES ON THE CORNER OF 11TH AVE. THIS SPACIOUS BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH DEN/OFFICE IN AN END UNIT ON THE 3RD(TOP) FLOOR.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
272 11th AVE S
272 11th Avenue South, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3852 sqft
Enjoy this Olde Naples Casa del Mar in the heart of Olde Naples. Available for April and 2019 Summer. Beautiful 4 bedroom plus den/ 4 1/2 bath home with separate pool cabana with full bath. 2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to 3rd St, 3 blocks to pier.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1241 Galleon DR
1241 Galleon Drive, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4376 sqft
An ideal “home away from home” in Port Royal. This waterfront residence is situated on a beautifully landscaped lot with incredible wide water views of Naples Bay.
City Guide for Naples, FL

Welcome to Naples! This southern Florida Gulf Coast community is like a small tropical paradise. So, let’s take a look at local rental market and find you the home of your dreams.

With beautiful beaches and proximity to Everglades National Park and the Picayune Strand State Forest, the Naples economy is largely dependent on tourism. Because of this, the rental market is dominated by snowbirds that fly south for the winter months, leaving great rentals available at low cost during the summer. This is good news for the new Naples resident, as some of the best, safest rental properties are located beachside and are quite costly. As demand drops during the summer months, prices go down.

Regardless of when you’re moving, you’ll be sure to find a wide variety of rental options—everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. And, the seasonal market makes it easy to secure a short term lease.

As with many coastal Florida cities, beachside rentals are the most desirable and the most costly. Additionally, Naples is notorious for being a, well, city for old people, and many of the best developments around town are dedicated retirement communities.

As you go farther inland, rents become cheaper, but safety and desirability wane. However, this is not a hard and fast rule, so once you get to know Naples neighborhoods, you’ll be sure to find some great apartments for rent.

With the exception of pricey, touristy beachside condominiums, the most desirable neighborhoods in town are located north of the city center. Here you’ll find suburban style development, including smaller apartment complexes and rental homes. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $1,100 - $1,300.

As you go farther inland, you’ll want to avoid settling in the city center, the area south of the city center, and the area between downtown and the airport. This area is urban and there is a large industrial park to the south, so the apartments here tend to be the least desirable. Don’t be tempted by all of the cheap apartments! Large developments that offer low-income housing in these regions tend to be less safe and come with all the trappings of settling in a high-density community.

Just east of the airport, however, there has been tons of new development in small, separate communities. Here you’ll find decently priced apartment rentals in family-friendly neighborhoods. Communities like Lely frequently offer potential renters the choice of townhomes and condominiums with great amenities, including pools, gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms in the east generally range from $1,000 - $1,300, depending on the development.

Naples apartment rentals tend to be quite pet friendly, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a cat or dog friendly apartment.

So welcome to Naples! Enjoy all that this sunny, beachside community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Naples, FL

Naples apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

