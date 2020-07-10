All apartments in Naples
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Gulfshore Apartment Homes

5301 Summer Wind Dr · (561) 475-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL 34109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-203 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 20-103 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 29-102 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40-201 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 17-203 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 09-201 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gulfshore Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
accessible
parking
gym
Located in the vibrant city of Naples, Florida, you’ll find that Gulfshore Apartment Homes will make you feel at home the moment you arrive. Step into our cozy clubhouse and immediately you’re met with our resident social lounge & modern amenities, sure to take away worries from a long day. Soak in the warm ocean breeze while you are nestled in the plush outdoor seating by our pool or meet your neighbor for dinner by our outdoor grilling station.Our well-appointed kitchens fit with modern finishes, stainless steel appliance package, beautiful granite inspired countertops and tile flooring You’ll be able to indulge in the Florida sunshine through our oversized picture windows which showcase our beautiful wood flooring and spacious living areas. Storage isn’t an issue as your home provides large His and Hers closets and linen closets, sure to keep your home organized and clutter-free. Call, click or come by today to tour your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $30 Trash Disposal Fee: $10; Renter's Insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Each apartment home has storage closet on screened lanai.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gulfshore Apartment Homes have any available units?
Gulfshore Apartment Homes has 19 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does Gulfshore Apartment Homes have?
Some of Gulfshore Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gulfshore Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Gulfshore Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gulfshore Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Gulfshore Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Gulfshore Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Gulfshore Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Gulfshore Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gulfshore Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gulfshore Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Gulfshore Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Gulfshore Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Gulfshore Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Gulfshore Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gulfshore Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

