Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court accessible parking gym

Located in the vibrant city of Naples, Florida, you’ll find that Gulfshore Apartment Homes will make you feel at home the moment you arrive. Step into our cozy clubhouse and immediately you’re met with our resident social lounge & modern amenities, sure to take away worries from a long day. Soak in the warm ocean breeze while you are nestled in the plush outdoor seating by our pool or meet your neighbor for dinner by our outdoor grilling station.Our well-appointed kitchens fit with modern finishes, stainless steel appliance package, beautiful granite inspired countertops and tile flooring You’ll be able to indulge in the Florida sunshine through our oversized picture windows which showcase our beautiful wood flooring and spacious living areas. Storage isn’t an issue as your home provides large His and Hers closets and linen closets, sure to keep your home organized and clutter-free. Call, click or come by today to tour your new home!