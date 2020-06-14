All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N

3300 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3300 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
OPEN for the 2020 Season!! Walk directly across the street to the Moorings Beach to enjoy a sunset on the Gulf of Mexico! Freshly remodeled and decorated, makes this two bedroom, two bath condo, an excellent choice to enjoy the winter season in Naples.Beautiful views of Naples Bay, all new wood floors, carpet in living area, large Flat-Screen TV's, and a laundry area within the condo. The kitchen features stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar area, stools, and is well inventoried. The open Living Room has a Couch upholstered in an aqua fabric, high-back chair, Flat-Screen TV. The Master Suite has a King bed, set in a rich wood bed-frame, matching dresser, night stands, Flat-Screen TV, walk-in closet, and private bath with a walk-in shower. The Guest bedroom has Twin Beds, matching headboards, nightstands, dresser and has the hall bath with a shower/tub combo.The Lanai offers comfortable seating, and one will enjoy beautiful sun-rises and wonderful evening views! The Executive Club is across the street from the beach, has a beautiful, heated pool, gas grill, boat dock rental availability, and friendly neighbors. Boat docks are available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity