3300 Gulf Shore BLVD N

OPEN for the 2020 Season!! Walk directly across the street to the Moorings Beach to enjoy a sunset on the Gulf of Mexico! Freshly remodeled and decorated, makes this two bedroom, two bath condo, an excellent choice to enjoy the winter season in Naples.Beautiful views of Naples Bay, all new wood floors, carpet in living area, large Flat-Screen TV's, and a laundry area within the condo. The kitchen features stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar area, stools, and is well inventoried. The open Living Room has a Couch upholstered in an aqua fabric, high-back chair, Flat-Screen TV. The Master Suite has a King bed, set in a rich wood bed-frame, matching dresser, night stands, Flat-Screen TV, walk-in closet, and private bath with a walk-in shower. The Guest bedroom has Twin Beds, matching headboards, nightstands, dresser and has the hall bath with a shower/tub combo.The Lanai offers comfortable seating, and one will enjoy beautiful sun-rises and wonderful evening views! The Executive Club is across the street from the beach, has a beautiful, heated pool, gas grill, boat dock rental availability, and friendly neighbors. Boat docks are available for an additional fee.