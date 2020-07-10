All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 17168 Southwest 49th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
17168 Southwest 49th Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

17168 Southwest 49th Place

17168 Southwest 49th Place · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17168 Southwest 49th Place, Miramar, FL 33027
Riviera Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$2,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
17168 Southwest 49th Place, Miramar, FL 33027 - 4 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/10/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE August 10, 2020. 2-Story Lakefront Home located in Miramar. 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms (2391 SQFT) in RIVIERA ISLES I. One bedroom 1 bathroom on ground floor. RENT INCLUDES basic cable & lawn care. No pets. Association approval 2 weeks. Minimum credit score requirement 620. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $7,250 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10871016. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3610822 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17168 Southwest 49th Place have any available units?
17168 Southwest 49th Place has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17168 Southwest 49th Place currently offering any rent specials?
17168 Southwest 49th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17168 Southwest 49th Place pet-friendly?
No, 17168 Southwest 49th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 17168 Southwest 49th Place offer parking?
No, 17168 Southwest 49th Place does not offer parking.
Does 17168 Southwest 49th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17168 Southwest 49th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17168 Southwest 49th Place have a pool?
No, 17168 Southwest 49th Place does not have a pool.
Does 17168 Southwest 49th Place have accessible units?
No, 17168 Southwest 49th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17168 Southwest 49th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17168 Southwest 49th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17168 Southwest 49th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 17168 Southwest 49th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17168 Southwest 49th Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr
Miramar, FL 33025
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd
Miramar, FL 33025
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N
Miramar, FL 33025
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl
Miramar, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymsMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity