17168 Southwest 49th Place, Miramar, FL 33027 - 4 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/10/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE August 10, 2020. 2-Story Lakefront Home located in Miramar. 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms (2391 SQFT) in RIVIERA ISLES I. One bedroom 1 bathroom on ground floor. RENT INCLUDES basic cable & lawn care. No pets. Association approval 2 weeks. Minimum credit score requirement 620. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $7,250 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10871016. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3610822 ]