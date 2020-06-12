All apartments in Minneola
Minneola, FL
1037 WHITE BARK COURT
1037 WHITE BARK COURT

1037 White Bark Court · No Longer Available
Location

1037 White Bark Court, Minneola, FL 34715
Pine Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stylish entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio area for cooking out and a gorgeous lawn against the surrounding trees for an ideal outdoor entertaining space. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with a center island, beautiful wooden cabinetry, updated appliances, and stylish tile countertops. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 WHITE BARK COURT have any available units?
1037 WHITE BARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 1037 WHITE BARK COURT have?
Some of 1037 WHITE BARK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 WHITE BARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1037 WHITE BARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 WHITE BARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1037 WHITE BARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 1037 WHITE BARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1037 WHITE BARK COURT offers parking.
Does 1037 WHITE BARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 WHITE BARK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 WHITE BARK COURT have a pool?
No, 1037 WHITE BARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1037 WHITE BARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1037 WHITE BARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 WHITE BARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 WHITE BARK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 WHITE BARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 WHITE BARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
