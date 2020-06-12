1037 WHITE BARK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stylish entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio area for cooking out and a gorgeous lawn against the surrounding trees for an ideal outdoor entertaining space. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with a center island, beautiful wooden cabinetry, updated appliances, and stylish tile countertops. Make this your home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer