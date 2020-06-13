/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minneola, FL
1 Unit Available
878 High Pointe Circle
878 High Pointe Circle, Minneola, FL
Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom pool house in sought after Oviedo. Large living room and dining rooms with a lovely sitting area as well. The kitchen has a natural gas stainless steel range for those that like that flame to cook.
Oak Valley
1 Unit Available
1113 HILL MOUNT DRIVE
1113 Hill Mount Dr, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3/2 split floor plan house in a lovely Minneola Oak Valley neighborhood. Home includes a flowing living, dining, and kitchen area, for a great open feel.
1 Unit Available
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
201 E SUMTER STREET
201 East Sumter Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
993 sqft
This wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath unit is now available for rent.
1 Unit Available
109 West Minneola Street
109 West Minneola Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1355 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Verified
Lake Highlands North
26 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.
1 Unit Available
1623 Nightfall
1623 Nightfall Drive, Clermont, FL
Spacious True 4 Bedroom Pool Home Plus Office Space - Available Now! Lovely spacious Pool home has 4br/2ba plus an additional separate Office/Den. Screened Solar Heated Pool and Stunning Views.
1 Unit Available
324 Nautica Mile
324 Nautica Mile Drive, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2148 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with many upgrades. Cherry cabinets in kitchen with Granite counter tops. All stainless appliances,cultured marble in bathroom. Up-graded washer and dryer.Installation of 2" white faux blinds fully included.
Palisades
1 Unit Available
10525 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
10525 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
Nice and spacious home offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage plus bonus room. Home features an open floor plan. Double door entry. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite includes his/hers walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
725 ROANE ROAD
725 Roane Road, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath recently updated single family home. Updated kitchen, floors, bathroom and newly installed monitored security system. You will enjoy the abundance of outdoor space.
Verified
Lost Lake
62 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
12151 Woodglen Circle
12151 Woodglen Circle, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1104 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Clermont, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,104sqft.
1 Unit Available
11409 Patrico Loop
11409 Patrico Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
2020 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Bella Collina
1 Unit Available
16246 Ravenna Ct.
16246 Ravenna Court, Lake County, FL
Gorgeous Furnished House! - This is an unbelievable opportunity - High end finishes throughout, a true modern masterpiece. You'll have to see it to believe this taste of Italy and the Tuscan Spirit.
Greater Hills
1 Unit Available
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.
1 Unit Available
1042 Tawny Eagle Drive
1042 Tawny Eagle Drive, Groveland, FL
4 bed/ 2 bath home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839838)
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
1 Unit Available
17325 Autumn Pines Ct
17325 Autumn Pines Court, Lake County, FL
Amazing Six Bedroom home in Magnolia Pointe - Beautiful upgraded six bedroom home in guard gated community! Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.
1 Unit Available
1540 Stone Arrow Ct
1540 Stone Arrow Court, Orange County, FL
welcome to OAKLAND TRAIL 5 BEDROOM 3.
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.
Eagle Pointe
1 Unit Available
477 Kestrel Dr Lake
477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736.
Crane's Landing
1 Unit Available
1301 Plover Ct
1301 Plover Court, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2003 sqft
Groveland 3/2 - -Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds. -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's. -No evictions. -Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate. -3 month min at current job.
