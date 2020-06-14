Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in Minneola, FL with garage

Minneola apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Valley
1 Unit Available
1113 HILL MOUNT DRIVE
1113 Hill Mount Dr, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3/2 split floor plan house in a lovely Minneola Oak Valley neighborhood. Home includes a flowing living, dining, and kitchen area, for a great open feel.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2562 sqft
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Minneola
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lake Highlands North
24 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palisades
1 Unit Available
10525 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
10525 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2844 sqft
Nice and spacious home offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage plus bonus room. Home features an open floor plan. Double door entry. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite includes his/hers walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Minneola
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Pointe
1 Unit Available
477 Kestrel Dr Lake
477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1927 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Hills
1 Unit Available
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
21423 County Road 455
21423 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3550 sqft
Beautiful, Custom Log Home on 5 acres of private land! Authentic and solidly built inside and out.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Verde Ridge
1 Unit Available
456 DAGAMA DRIVE
456 Dagama Drive, Clermont, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
3499 sqft
Verde Ridge- If living comfortable in a beautiful community is important, this is the home for you! Spacious 2 story 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. On the first floor you will find a formal dining room and wonderful family room off the kitchen.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Legends
1 Unit Available
3839 BEACON RIDGE WAY
3839 Beacon Ridge Way, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1835 sqft
Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1185 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
11303 BRONSON ROAD
11303 Bronson Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1829 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Area w/ Tile throughout except the bedrooms, carpet in all bedrooms on a 1/2 an acre lot. Property features a true split plan with an enclosed tiled florida room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lost Lake
1 Unit Available
2722 EAGLE LAKE DRIVE
2722 Eagle Lake Drive, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2428 sqft
This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom basement home located in beautiful Lost Lake Reserve, is the perfect location for any family. With the elementary, Middle, and High School all just right around the block it is easy for everyone to get off to school.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE
3100 Ambersweet Place, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
NESTLED AMONG ROLLING HILLS AND THE SPARKLING LAKES OF CLERMONT When you pass through the gates of Waterbrooke, you will quickly be struck by the unique architectural details that make this community so impressive.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Minneola, FL

Minneola apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

