Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Minneola, FL with parking

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue, Minneola, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,940
3000 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2562 sqft
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 6

Last updated March 28 at 10:57pm
1 Unit Available
201 E SUMTER STREET
201 East Sumter Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
993 sqft
This wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath unit is now available for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
107 SUMMERHILL COURT
107 Summerhill Court, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1043 sqft
Come check out this great home nestled in the heart of Minneola. This 3-bedroom/2-bath home has an open floor plan and a one car garage under air.
Results within 1 mile of Minneola
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
4 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Skyridge Valley
363 Sky Valley St
363 Sky Valley Street, Clermont, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,300
4062 sqft
7/4 Sky Valley St.~Skyridge Valley~LARGE & LOVELY! - Beautiful 2-story 7 bedroom 4 bath home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with wood floors in formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, large Family Room and Eat-in-Kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1498 SUNSET VILLAGE BOULEVARD
1498 Sunset Village Boulevard, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2033 sqft
Home Sweet Home. Centrally located in Sunset Village. This well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you and your family.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Carroll St
141 Carroll Street, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1591 sqft
141 Carroll St Available 08/16/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Bungalow - Water, Gas and Pest Control are INCLUDED in Monthly Rent - Located within walking distance of Downtown Clermont and Clermont Waterfront Park.
Results within 5 miles of Minneola
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
49 Units Available
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
17436 Chateau Pine Way
17436 Chateau Pine Way, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Gated Guarded Community in Clermont - A Beautiful 24 hours guarded community to call home, this charming two-story townhome with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage is available for immediate move-in.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
13302 Monet Ct
13302 Monet Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
13302 Monet Ct Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL - WOW ... You have got to see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1640 sqft
Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greater Hills
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
720 CALABRIA WAY
720 Calabria Way, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2289 sqft
Great opportunity to simply rent or to do a rent to own. Seller loss is your gain don't miss out. This a Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 2 car garage one-story home with a bonus room on the second floor.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Collina
16300 COUNTY ROAD 455
16300 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1571 sqft
Live in luxury at the brand new Sienna Condos at Bella Collina. This 3BR, 3BA unfurnished condo on the ground floor End Unit, features a mesmerizing panoramic view of Lake Sienna from the main living area & master bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Montverede
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE
16909 Franklin Avenue, Montverde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
558 sqft
ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Minneola, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Minneola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

