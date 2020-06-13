Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Minneola, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oak Valley
1 Unit Available
1113 HILL MOUNT DRIVE
1113 Hill Mount Dr, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3/2 split floor plan house in a lovely Minneola Oak Valley neighborhood. Home includes a flowing living, dining, and kitchen area, for a great open feel.
Results within 1 mile of Minneola
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lake Highlands North
26 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
734 S GRAND HIGHWAY
734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent. Come See the View and make this your new home!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.
Results within 5 miles of Minneola
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bella Collina
1 Unit Available
16246 Ravenna Ct.
16246 Ravenna Court, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3793 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished House! - This is an unbelievable opportunity - High end finishes throughout, a true modern masterpiece. You'll have to see it to believe this taste of Italy and the Tuscan Spirit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Hills
1 Unit Available
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
21423 County Road 455
21423 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3550 sqft
Beautiful, Custom Log Home on 5 acres of private land! Authentic and solidly built inside and out.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bella Collina
1 Unit Available
16300 COUNTY ROAD 455
16300 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1571 sqft
Live in luxury at the brand new Sienna Condos at Bella Collina. This 3BR, 3BA unfurnished condo on the ground floor End Unit, features a mesmerizing panoramic view of Lake Sienna from the main living area & master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1185 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Montverede
1 Unit Available
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE
16909 Franklin Avenue, Montverde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
558 sqft
ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Results within 10 miles of Minneola
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Minneola, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Minneola renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

