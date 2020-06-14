/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:38 PM
462 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
765 Crandon Blvd
765 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,500
Spacious one bed + den, two bathroom residence with 1653 adj square foot interior located at Lake Tower features an open terrace and bright interior.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
201 Sunrise Drive
201 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Sunrise Drive in Key Biscayne. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
303 Galen Dr
303 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Beautiful 1 bedroom loft totally furnished in Key Biscayne! The unit is very bright and spacious and comes completely equipt with all kitchen wear and linens. The building features a nice swimming pool and a garden area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
285 Sunrise Drive
285 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Exclusive unit in Beach Haus Key Biscayne offers a serene island lifestyle a block away from the beach. Three story building with open corridors, wrapping an infinity pool, accommodates 31 one- or two-bedrooms units.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
290 SUNRISE DR
290 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
GORGEOUS KEY BISCAYNE LANAI APARTMENT IN KEY ISLANDER CONDO, JUST A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH. FURNISHED, WELL DESIGNED FOR CARE FREE BEACH LIVING, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & PLENTY OF STORAGE, VIEWS OF PRIVATE PATIO FROM LIVING & BEDROOM AREA.
1 of 10
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
325 FERNWOOD RD
325 Fernwood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
One bedroom one bath unit in the heart of Key Biscayne. Fernwood apts next to the Village Green. Walk to shop, restaurants and beach. One assigned parking space, pool, laundry room
Results within 5 miles of Key Biscayne
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
Brickell
38 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,561
790 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brickell
73 Units Available
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
812 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Roads
9 Units Available
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
633 sqft
Lombardy Apartment Rentals is CFH Group's newest apartment community located in the the sought-after neighborhood of The Roads in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 10 at 03:46pm
Brickell
4 Units Available
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Brickell
86 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1102 Brickell Ave
1102 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1114 sqft
Now Leasing, Tallest Tower in Florida - Property Id: 168098 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. Brand New all Rental Tower, Tallest Building in So Florida.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1528 Brickell Ave
1528 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Location location close to all amenities, metro mover, metro rail walk-in closet, laundry in unit impact windows, assigned parking. First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Pets, Security Deposit. Rent Pay Incl: Association Fee, Waste, Water/Sewer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
31 SE 7th street 1904
31 Southeast 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
719 sqft
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 285691 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom. Spacious unit with modern bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, spacious closet. Unit comes with one parking spot, can have a second car for $175 a month.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Roads
1 Unit Available
321 SW 20th Rd
321 Southwest 20th Road, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,795
1986 sqft
Three bedroom, two baths, clean, bright, house on the"Roads". Quiet street. Close to Key Biscayne beaches, Brickell, Downtown Miami, Metro Rail, Coral Gables, I-95 and so much more. carpet in bedrooms, closets and recently painted.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
999 SW 1st Ave
999 Southwest 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,290
718 sqft
Beautiful apartment with a very good view. 15th floor, available, ready to move in
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
2201 BRICKELL AVE
2201 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
759 sqft
CONTEMPORY LIVING TO ITS FINEST. HIGH END FINISH. NO CARPETING. BEAUTIFUL BAY AND OCEAN VIEW FROM BALCONY. FULLY FURNISHED. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN COVERED GARAGE. BAY FRONT BUILDING WITH GUARDED GATE IN DESIRABLE BRICKELL AVE LOCATION.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
79 SW 12th St
79 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
707 sqft
Furnished unit with City & Pool Views at South Tower!!! Located in the heart of Brickell. Steps away from Brickell City Centre and Mary Brickell. Surrounded by restaurants and shops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1200 Brickell Bay Dr
1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,649
783 sqft
1 BD PENTHOUSE BRICKELL. Furnished, TV &WIFI in every room! Incredible city-views, 41st flr. Just painted. Designed for the traveling professional. Secure building, 24 hr concierge, 1 parking space + Valet.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1155 Brickell Bay Dr
1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Freshly painted immaculate overlooks the bay on Brickell, full fitness gym,outstanding pool, garage, BBQ area private garage/ parking space. AGENTS PLEASE READ broker remarks
Similar Pages
Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne 3 BedroomsKey Biscayne Accessible ApartmentsKey Biscayne Apartments with Balcony
Key Biscayne Apartments with GarageKey Biscayne Apartments with GymKey Biscayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKey Biscayne Apartments with ParkingKey Biscayne Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL