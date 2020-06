10101 NW Miami Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

DELIGHTFUL MIAMI SHORES FAMILY HOME NESTLED ON A PERFECT CORNER LOT! IMMACULATELY APPOINTED IN EVERY WAY. DREAMY ENCLOSED BACKYARD REPLETE WITH BBQ AND PATIO AREAS, FULL 2-CAR GARAGE, WONDERFUL OPEN STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN WITH A SPARKLING BREAKFAST BAR, 3 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WOOD FLOORS AND SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSETS AND 2 SPECTACULAR UPDATED BATHS. THIS HOME IS IN THE ABSOLUTE BEST LOCATION, JUST A SHORT STROLL TO THE PARK, STARBUCKS, DINING ON 2ND AVE AND MIAMI SHORES VILLAGE. CALL TODAY!