apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:02 AM
528 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL with pool
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
1131 NE 104th St
1131 Northeast 104th Street, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
Great combination...WATERFRONT & MIAMI SHORES & POOL & 4 bed/3 bath split bedroom plan! White wood beamed high vaulted ceilings with a bright white open floor plan and large kitchen - great for entertaining! Master suite w/bath in suite.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
El Portal
8743 NE 4th Ave Rd
8743 Northeast 4th Avenue Road, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Miami Shores, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Shores
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1278 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7928 East Drive
7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7928 East Drive Apt #1201, North Bay Village, FL 33141 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
175 NE 127th Street
175 Northeast 127th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1325 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1770 79th St Cswy
1770 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Ready to move in, large one bedroom completely remodeled, new kitchen and bathroom. Great location a few minutes from the beaches, bay, and highways. Walking distance from stores and restaurants.
1 of 78
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1555 N Treasure Dr
1555 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village.
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1535 Cleveland Rd
1535 Cleveland Road, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Located on the prestigious island of Biscayne Point in Miami Beach, this house offers 3500 sqft of luxury and top of the line materials. It features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths fully renovated.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 2 bedroom (split bedrooms), 2 bathroom. Water views from every room. Open kitchen, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Big master, and master bath. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1725 NE 116th Rd
1725 Northeast 116th Road, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
updated one bedroom apt. in prestigious Sans Souci apt. has new electric range oven-new water heater-2 new wall a/cs close to shopping-banks-Bal Harbor-Aventura.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1350 Northeast 119th Street
1350 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
952 sqft
1350 Northeast 119th Street Apt #4, Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed. 1350 NE 119th St # 4 MIAMI, FL 33161.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7611 Coquina Dr
7611 Coquina Drive, North Bay Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
7904 West Dr
7904 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
$1,200
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO FOR RENT ON NORTH BAY VILLAGE. WATER VIEW. BALCONY, ENJOY SUNSETS! TILE FLOORS. LAUNDRY ON SITE. MANAGEMENT .POOL EASY TO SHOW rented until 8/31/2020
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1986 Biarritz Dr
1986 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 2 Months + $500** Enjoy this luxurious 1BD front corner residence in Normandy Isle near the Normandy pool & park, Normandy Shores golf course, bayfront tennis courts, and more! This fully renovated building features
