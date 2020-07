Amenities

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.Call us today for more information! Waverly Place Apartments offers everything you need to enjoy the lifestyle you deserve. Our superior community amenities include a Resort-Style Lakeside Pool, WiFi Cafe/Business center, Private Scenic Lake, 24 Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Bark Park, and Boat/RV Parking. Our newly upgraded spacious apartment homes include; modern white cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls, white or black appliance packages, upgraded plumbing and light fixtures, washer/dryer included*, faux wood flooring* and over-sized picturesque windows with 2 inches faux wood blinds. Visit us today to experience exceptional living at an exceptional price in our Melbourne apartments.