All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like
Savannahs at James Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
Savannahs at James Landing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Savannahs at James Landing

3051 Savannah Way · (321) 419-1833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL 32935
James Landing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103-103-204 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 104-104-202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112-112-207 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 101-101-207 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 102-102-107 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savannahs at James Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida. Our conveniently located community offers a stunning 25-acre park-like setting, top-of-the-line amenities like a 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse with full coffee bar, and excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away! Lounge by our oversize resort-style pool or surf the net on our free Wi-Fi in the screened lanai nearby. Practice your skills on our sand volleyball court or hit balls far into the night on our lighted tennis courts. The amenities inside your luxurious one or two bedroom apartment are just as impressive as our grounds. Whip up a meal in your gourmet kitchen with elegant stainless steel appliances and modern style cabinetry. Enjoy high 8' ceilings, spacious rooms and gleaming wood inspired flooring. Sip your morning coffee or after work drink on your own screened balcony or patio while enjoying beautiful wooded or lake views. View our photo gallery to get a sense of our wonderful, pet-friendly community, but if you really want to experience The Savannahs at James Landing there's no better way than by contacting us to schedule your private tour. We can't wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Savannahs at James Landing have any available units?
Savannahs at James Landing has 23 units available starting at $1,094 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does Savannahs at James Landing have?
Some of Savannahs at James Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savannahs at James Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Savannahs at James Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savannahs at James Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Savannahs at James Landing is pet friendly.
Does Savannahs at James Landing offer parking?
Yes, Savannahs at James Landing offers parking.
Does Savannahs at James Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Savannahs at James Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Savannahs at James Landing have a pool?
Yes, Savannahs at James Landing has a pool.
Does Savannahs at James Landing have accessible units?
No, Savannahs at James Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Savannahs at James Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Savannahs at James Landing does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr
Melbourne, FL 32901
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr
Melbourne, FL 32934
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail
Melbourne, FL 32940
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive
Melbourne, FL 32934
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 BedroomsMelbourne Apartments with PoolMelbourne Dog Friendly ApartmentsMelbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida