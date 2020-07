Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

ground floor condo boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with a one car attached garage. Great view of pond from rear covered porch/patio, kitchen, and Master bedroom. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. High quality Plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen is equipped with breakfast nook. Patio faces East, so it is shady in the afternoon and evening. Dining room separate. Plenty of parking spaces with a long driveway and additional community guest parking. Extra closets and built in niches.Community Pool. Easy access to I-95.