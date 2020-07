Amenities

Available now! Remodeled and updated 3 bdrm 2 bath home in the secluded neighborhood of Pebble Creek. Tile throughout, no carpet, open concept, cathedral ceilings with skylight offering lots of natural light. Newer stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, large master bdrm with walk-in closet. Basic lawn care included, tenant responsible for trimming bushes and keeping the rock beds free of weeds. No pets. First, last and security required.