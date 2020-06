Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout. Small fenced in backyard big enough to entertain guests. Owner will consider a small dog but no cats Please!