Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Completely updated 3 bed 2 bath with one car garage. Ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large laundry room with hookups for washer/dryer. Large covered porch for enjoying the fully fenced backyard. Basic lawn care included. Owner will consider one small pet with non refundable pet fee. Proof of renters insurance required.