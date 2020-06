Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Newly remodeled duplex in great central location. With a huge open kitchen and new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, new roof, and new A/C, washer/dryer hook up. Water and lawn service included. Shared breezeway and barbecue/fire pit area. Across the street from Melbourne Golf Course, Close to FIT, shopping, restaurants, and the beaches! One of owners is licensed Realtor.