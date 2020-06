Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful three bedroom and two bathrooms with attached one car garage! Community pool, plenty of space, private entrance takes you upstairs to an open loft like second floor upstairs unit. This home has high vaulted ceilings and an open feel throughout. It's move in ready with fresh paint. This community is in the heart of Melbourne less than 15 minutes from the Beach and close to FIT, DRS, Harris and many other corporations. Don't miss out, it's a must see!