Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:17 AM

7897 Golf Circle Dr

7897 Golf Circle Drive · (954) 605-2954
Location

7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL 33063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
pool
tennis court
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant. New AC, title & laminated flooring, spacious balcony overlooking the pool and recreation area, desirable over 55 + community of Oriole Golf and Tennis. Best location in Margate, very quiet community, place for a Tenant to sit and relax. Call me and let's make a deal. Landlord is ready. Easy to show on Lock Box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7897 Golf Circle Dr have any available units?
7897 Golf Circle Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7897 Golf Circle Dr have?
Some of 7897 Golf Circle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7897 Golf Circle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7897 Golf Circle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7897 Golf Circle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7897 Golf Circle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 7897 Golf Circle Dr offer parking?
No, 7897 Golf Circle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7897 Golf Circle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7897 Golf Circle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7897 Golf Circle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7897 Golf Circle Dr has a pool.
Does 7897 Golf Circle Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 7897 Golf Circle Dr has accessible units.
Does 7897 Golf Circle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7897 Golf Circle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7897 Golf Circle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7897 Golf Circle Dr has units with air conditioning.
