7897 Golf Circle Dr

patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning elevator tennis court

Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant. New AC, title & laminated flooring, spacious balcony overlooking the pool and recreation area, desirable over 55 + community of Oriole Golf and Tennis. Best location in Margate, very quiet community, place for a Tenant to sit and relax. Call me and let's make a deal. Landlord is ready. Easy to show on Lock Box.